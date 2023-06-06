The Mendocino Setlist: June 5-11 includes the first big festival of the year and free concerts throughout the county

Wednesday, June 7

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. 21 and over, 7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.