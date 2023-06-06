The Mendocino Setlist: June 5-11 includes the first big festival of the year and free concerts throughout the county

MENDOCINO Co., 6/5/22 – Festival season has officially started in Mendocino County. This week includes the three-day Hog Farm Hideaway festival in Laytonville, where famed jam band the String Cheese Incident will headline. Coastal music fans should check out the weekly Caspar Beach Summer Concert Series on Saturdays. This week the Caspar Kings perform. Finally, the much-awaited Sundays in the Park Free Concert Series returns to Ukiah. Locals bring their camping chairs and coolers and enjoy an evening of live music every other week at Todd Grove Park. This Sunday, June 11, funky cabaret band Royal Jelly Jive performs. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, June 5
Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Wednesday, June 7
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. 21 and over, 7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, June 8
La Onda – Local group La Onda performs a blend of Latin rhythms, jazz, funk, and world grooves great for dining and dancing. The band features Drew Louden on guitar, Gabe Yanez on drums, Mario Vela on percussion, and Lincoln Andrews on bass. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., $10 suggested donation, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.
Friday, June 9
Hog Farm Hideaway – The Hog Farm Hideaway is an intimate, three-day, family-friendly, magical music festival featuring headlining band The String Cheese Incident, plus many more amazing artists. Enjoy three stages of music, camping, interactive art installations, performance artists, an eclectic assortment of food and craft vendors, adult libations, a coffee/tea house, kids-zone, activist area, healing sanctuary and more. June 9-11, all ages, tickets start at $50 for youth, $125 for adults, Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville, hogarmhideaway.com.
Barry Schrager – Mendocino musician Barry Schrager, a self-described fingerstyle pianist, will be singing and plucking out the tunes of his favorite dead cowboys and poets. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Cross Currents – Based across the county of Mendocino, Cross Currents is a musical collective that collaboratively interweaves the rhythmic and harmonic musical elements found in the various branches of jazz, Afro-Cuban, and funk music for one purpose: groove! All ages, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Tony Roach – Vocalist and guitarist Tony Roach performs standards and classics. All ages, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.
Saturday, June 10
Hog Farm Hideaway – The Hog Farm Hideaway festival continues with over 30 bands, including a three night stint with the String Cheese Incident. See Friday, June 9 for more details. June 9-11, all ages, tickets start at $50 for youth, $125 for adults, Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville, hogarmhideaway.com.
Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans. The band’s sound is highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. All ages, 2 to 5 p.m., Caspar Beach RV Park and Campground, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Caspar, (707) 964-3306, casparbeachrvpark.com.
Porcupine Petting Zoo – Porcupine Petting Zoo, a three-piece band based in San Francisco, began playing 10 years ago, cultivating a broad set of psychedelic rock, dynamic jazz and moving instrumentals. Playing both originals and covers, this family band continues to create music of different genres and eras. All ages, 3 to 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Zion – Local soul and R&B musician Zion performs. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 6 p.m., Parducci Wine Cellars, 501 Parducci Rd., Ukiah, (707) 463-5357, parducci.com.
Magnolia – Local band Magnolia performs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
BJT – Musicians Billy Schieve, Johnny Bush and Tim Cuny perform soulful renditions of the Great American Songbook. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.
Lincoln Andrews and Carlos Hernandez – Local musicians perform at the hotel bar. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com.
Sunday, June 11
Hog Farm Hideaway – The Hog Farm Hideaway festival continues with over 30 bands, including a three night stint with the String Cheese Incident. See Friday, June 9 for more details. June 9-11, all ages, tickets start at $50 for youth, $125 for adults, Black Oak Ranch, Laytonville, hogarmhideaway.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Scott Forbes Band – Laytonville singer-songwriter Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, 1 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
Riley Lee – Shakuhachi grand master Riley Lee brings his talents to Gualala Arts. Lee will be featured in both a solo performance and in a group setting, accompanied by Karl Young on shakuhachi and Chris Doering on guitar. Poet and writer Laura Leigh will also perform. All ages, 4 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at door, Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 844-1138, gualalaarts.org.
Royal Jelly Jive – National recording artist Royal Jelly Jive launches Sundays in the Park Free Concert Series. Since 1992, the series has thrilled the community with exceptional musical performances by artists from diverse genres including blues, classical, country, salsa, soul, rock, swing, reggae and more. Each summer, taking center stage in beautiful Todd Grove Park, six free concerts featuring world-renowned artists as well as local talent, entertain more than 20,000 music fans. All ages, 6 p.m., free, Todd Grove Park, 600 Live Oak Ave., Ukiah.