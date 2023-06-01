Vegetation fire near Covelo now controlled (updated 5:12 pm)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

Update 5:12 p.m. — The fire is now controlled, according to scanner traffic.

MENDOCINO Co., 6/1/23 — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Covelo in the vicinity of Rifle Range Road. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert as of around 4:45 p.m. asking those in the vicinity to maintain situational awareness.

Advertisements

According to scanner traffic, there may be a structure involved, and some resources are currently being cancelled.

Here’s the Nixle alert:

Advertisements

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Covelo area, near Area of Rifle Range Rd, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available. Situational awareness only. No action needed at this time.