The Mendocino Setlist: May 22-28 offers rock and funk in Caspar, chart-topping reggae, drum & bass, and rockin’ rodeo shows

MENDOCINO Co., 5/22/22 – This week’s Setlist highlights include two great shows on Friday, May 26. If you’re on the coast, check out the Caspar Kings as part of the monthly Wave Up series at the Caspar Community Center. The Kings perform a solid rock show with guaranteed dancing and good times that only Caspar can offer. Inland don’t miss Katchafire at the Thirsty Axe. Katchafire is the most famous reggae band in New Zealand, topping the charts multiple times. On Saturday, May 27, head over to Potter Valley for the rodeo and check out local rockers Severance at Hopper’s Corner and country band Waylon and the Wildcats at the rodeo grounds. If rodeo isn’t your thing, head to Dick’s Place in Mendocino for a night of drum & bass and dancehall with DJ Luna Assassin. Wrap up the week back in Caspar with Mama Loves Funk. The band will kick off Caspar Beach’s annual music series. It’s also Memorial Day weekend, so enjoy the weekend and be safe!
Monday, May 22
Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Wednesday, May 24
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. All ages, 6:30 to 10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, May 25
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.
Friday, May 26
Dave & Laura – Local duo Dave & Laura perform as part of the On the River Music Series. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Stevie Cornell – Stevie Cornell started his music career in the ‘70s East Bay punk rock band the Young Adults (members of which went on to found punk band the Dead Kennedys). In the ‘80s, he performed with the Movie Stars, a San Francisco Americana band. Now based in Santa Rosa, he describes his music as “short, sharp and catchy with hummable melodies and well turned lyrics.” All ages, 5 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
LauraLee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.
Those Guys – Musical duo Those Guys performs. 21 and over, 6 to 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic 2, 257 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 463-2791, sportsattic2ukiah.com.
The Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings will perform as part of the monthly Caspar Community Wave Up music series. The band formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans. The band’s sound is highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. Wine, beer and snacks available from Kokko’s/Redwood Event Center. All ages, 7 to 10 p.m., $20, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.
The Fargo Brothers – Blues rock band the Fargo Brothers performs covers and original songs. 21 and over, 7 to 11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Cosmic Family Band – Mendocino County jam band Cosmic Family Band performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Katchafire – New Zealand-based roots reggae band Katchafire performs. Founded in 1997 as a Bob Marley tribute band, Katchafire’s members are all Māori. The band has topped the New Zealand music charts multiple times. The band is touring internationally, celebrating 20 years together and performing songs off its new album Legacy. All ages, 9 p.m., $25, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Tickets on sale here.
DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
The Runabout – Funk band the Runabout performs Drew “Vinson” Louden as opener. All ages, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., $10 donation, Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.
Saturday, May 27
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Severance – Local blues and classic rock band Severance performs after the Potter Valley rodeo parade. 21 and over, 11:30 a.m., Hopper’s Corner Bar and Saloon, 10770 Main St., Potter Valley, (707) 743-1678.
Stevie Cornell and Lauralee Brown – Stevie Cornell started his music career in the ‘70s East Bay punk rock band the Young Adults (members of which went on to found punk band the Dead Kennedys). In the ‘80s, he performed with the Movie Stars, a San Francisco Americana band. Now based in Santa Rosa, he describes his music as “short, sharp and catchy with hummable melodies and well turned lyrics.” Local singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown opens the show. All ages, 1 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Steve and Rosie – Steve and Rosie of Back Porch Trio perform. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 1 to 4 p.m., Rivino Estate Vineyard and Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah, rivino.com.
Midtown Jazz Trio – Jazz group the Midtown Jazz Trio performs on the deck. All ages, 2 to 4 p.m., no cover, Mendocino Christian Fellowship, Kasten and Little Lake St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5088
Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. All ages, 3 to 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Danny Barca – Jazz musician Danny Barca performs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com.
Joel Jordon and Mark Hannon – Local musicians Joel Jordon and Mark Hannon perform mellow rock and classic country. All ages, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us.
Earl Oliver – Musician Earl Oliver performs jazz and blues. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.
Dry Creek Station – Popular Sonoma County cover band Dry Creek Station performs country-inspired top 40 and classics from various genres. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Back Porch Trio – Ukiah’s Back Porch Trio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. 21 and over, no cover (drink purchase required), 8 to 11 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
Stevie Cornell – Stevie Cornell started his music career in the ‘70s East Bay punk rock band the Young Adults (members of which went on to found punk band the Dead Kennedys). In the ‘80s, he performed with the Movie Stars, a San Francisco Americana band. Now based in Santa Rosa, he describes his music as “short, sharp and catchy with hummable melodies and well turned lyrics.” 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Waylon & the Wildcats – Local country band Waylon and the Wild Cats performs as part of the Potter Valley Rodeo Starlite Dance. All ages, 8 to 11 p.m., $15, Potter Valley Rodeo Grounds, 10747 Main St., Potter Valley, pottervalleyrodeo.com.
Marshall House Project – Sonoma County’s Marshall House Project performs “funk and soul while exploring contemporary styles with a sound somewhere between Jimi Hendrix and the Funky Meters.” All ages, 8:30 p.m. $10-$22, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena. Buy tickets here.
Luna Assassin – DJ Luna Assassin spins dancehall, reggae and drum and bass. 21 and over, 9:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.
Sunday, May 28
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, 1 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
Mama Grows Funk – Mendocino’s Mama Grows Funk performs funk, soul, Latin and R&B classics. All ages, 2 to 5 p.m., Caspar Beach RV Park and Campground, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Caspar, (707) 964-3306, casparbeachrvpark.com.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].