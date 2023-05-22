The Mendocino Setlist: May 22-28 offers rock and funk in Caspar, chart-topping reggae, drum & bass, and rockin’ rodeo shows

Friday, May 26

Dave & Laura – Local duo Dave & Laura perform as part of the On the River Music Series. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.

Stevie Cornell – Stevie Cornell started his music career in the ‘70s East Bay punk rock band the Young Adults (members of which went on to found punk band the Dead Kennedys). In the ‘80s, he performed with the Movie Stars, a San Francisco Americana band. Now based in Santa Rosa, he describes his music as “short, sharp and catchy with hummable melodies and well turned lyrics.” All ages, 5 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

LauraLee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com.

Those Guys – Musical duo Those Guys performs. 21 and over, 6 to 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic 2, 257 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 463-2791, sportsattic2ukiah.com.

The Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings will perform as part of the monthly Caspar Community Wave Up music series. The band formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans. The band’s sound is highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. Wine, beer and snacks available from Kokko’s/Redwood Event Center. All ages, 7 to 10 p.m., $20, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.

The Fargo Brothers – Blues rock band the Fargo Brothers performs covers and original songs. 21 and over, 7 to 11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Cosmic Family Band – Mendocino County jam band Cosmic Family Band performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Katchafire – New Zealand-based roots reggae band Katchafire performs. Founded in 1997 as a Bob Marley tribute band, Katchafire’s members are all Māori. The band has topped the New Zealand music charts multiple times. The band is touring internationally, celebrating 20 years together and performing songs off its new album Legacy. All ages, 9 p.m., $25, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Tickets on sale here.

DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

The Runabout – Funk band the Runabout performs Drew “Vinson” Louden as opener. All ages, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., $10 donation, Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.