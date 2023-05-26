Caltrans to discuss delays at Pudding Creek Bridge at virtual meeting on May 31

FORT BRAGG, 5/25/23 — Caltrans will host a virtual open house for the Pudding Creek Bridge upgrade project on Wednesday, May 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The state’s road agency will present information and answer questions about the bridge just past the last traffic light on the north end of Fort Bragg.

The estimated cost is $8,529,488. Caltrans Bridge inspection reports always showed that the 300-foot Pudding Creek Bridge, built in 1959, was rated to be one of the safest of all the bridges on the entire coast. Wisely, it was built of concrete rather than rust-prone steel and has a unique support system that incorporates two different superstructure designs.

A large John Deere backhoe removes gravel on Wednesday as MCM workers prepare to pour new sidewalks on the west side of Highway 1 just east of the Pudding Creek Bridge. New sidewalks will be created on both sides of the bridge, as well as safer sidewalks across the bridge itself. Current sidewalks across the bridge are so narrow that one person would have to step into the highway if two pedestrians meet. MCM Construction is the project’s general contractor. Frank Hartzell/The Mendocino Voice

A traffic light is on the way as Pudding Creek bridge backups are expected all summer. Sidewalks were being installed today that will eventually connect to upgraded City of Fort Bragg sidewalks that are expected to greatly improve walking. New sidewalks with curb cuts all through town will make the city’s sidewalks meet Americans with Disability Act standards.

Back in February MCM Construction asked Caltrans for an early start on the Pudding Creek Bridge widening project. Snowfall didn’t stop the work, which MCM hopes will be complete by September. Frank Hartzell/The Mendocino Voice

The purpose of the virtual meeting is to inform the public about the delays expected this summer. The Pudding Creek Bridge Widening and Rail Upgrade includes widening the bridge to accommodate two 12-foot wide lanes, two eight-foot wide shoulders, two six-foot walkways and new bridge railings to meet current standards. The project also includes constructing sidewalks on both sides of SR 1 from Pudding Creek Bridge south to Elm Street and north to Pudding Creek Drive and drainage improvements and relocation of the city’s waterline from the Pudding Creek Dam to Highway 1. Pudding Creek Bridge was previously retrofitted for earthquake safety in 1998, resulting in many traffic delays. The bridge is not being replaced for safety reasons, other than the crumbling railings, which are in immediate need of attention.

To submit comments or questions before the meeting, email [email protected] The public can attend the open house by using the WebEx link or by calling the meeting phone number below.

WebLink: https://cadot.webex.com/cadot/j.php?MTID=m8cc6c019cddcb17da475b4ba53279467

Meeting Phone #: 1(408) 418-9388 Access code: 2484 699 8241

For more information, visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-1/d1-projects/puddingcreekbridge

Workers on Wednesday jackhammer the shoulder create new sidewalks leading to the Pudding Creek Bridge, which is being widened ,crumbling rails replaced and much safer sidewalks installed on the bridge. These new sidewalks shown, immediately behind Denny’s Restaurant, will be part of a network of sidewalks being created or upgraded along Highway 1 this year by the city and Caltrans to create walking that meets Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards.