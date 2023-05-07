Call for artists: pop art submissions wanted for summer art exhibit in Ukiah

UKIAH, Ca., 5/5/23 — The Deep Valley Arts Collective is seeking submissions for its upcoming juried exhibition “Pop!” at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah from July 7 through August 20, 2023. The collective is seeking art submissions inspired by the pop art movement.

Here’s the announcement with details on how to participate:

The Deep Valley Arts Collective invites artists to submit their artwork to “POP!” juried art exhibition, to be held at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah from July 7th through August 20th. MEDIUM Art Gallery invites artists to submit to our juried group exhibition “POP!” Taking inspiration from the pop art of the 1960s and early ‘70s, POP! is a reimagined exhibition of art featuring the bright, bold lines and attitude of artists like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, Claes Oldenburg — with the modern eye. Pay homage to a specific artist or create your own commentary on modern-day pop and commercial culture.

The exhibition is open to all artists! To submit work please visit www.deepvalleyarts.org/call-for-entry.

All mediums welcome. Maximum of three entries per artist.

Deadline for entries is June 18th. A jury will review and select the artwork.

Applicants will be notified by email beginning June 20th.

Pieces chosen for in-person display at Medium Art Gallery in Ukiah have the option to be listed for sale with no commission fee.

● No entry fee, limit three entries per artist.

● Deadline for entries: Friday, June 18th 2023, 11:59PM PST

● Opening reception: Friday, July 7th 2023, 12:00-8:00PM PST

● Show runs through Sunday, August 20th, 2023

Work should be framed with appropriate hardware for hanging or ready to display on a pedestal. For questions about getting work “hang-ready,” email us at [email protected]

For more information on submitting artwork, visit www.deepvalleyarts.org. MEDIUM Art Gallery is located inside the Pear Tree Center in Ukiah at 522 E. Perkins Street next to Rod’s Shoes.