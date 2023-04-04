4/20 events around Mendocino County: games, trains, and more

MENDOCINO Co., 4/19/20 — There are lots of different ways that people choose to celebrate 4/20 in the Emerald Triangle, and this year, there’s a number of different Mendocino County options for local cannabis lovers. Ranging from music and comedy shows to “ganja and games,” to a train through the Redwoods, here’s some local events happening this Thursday.

Did we miss anything? Get in touch at [email protected] and we’ll add it in.

Ukiah

“Ganja and Games” event with the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, MendocinoCannabis.Shop and Plantshop at 2031 Wellmar Dr., Ukiah, CA from 2 — 7 p.m. From the organizers:

“Happy 420! Please join The Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, MendocinoCannabis.Shop and Plantshop in Ukiah for Ganja and Games on our favorite stoner holiday! Wear your basketball shoes and join in shooting hoops on the half court. We’ll enjoy canna cocktails at the outdoor bar and good, local cannabis from a variety of local craft farmer brands featured at Plantshop. There will be barbecue and vegetarian food, tunes by DJ Ouubaby!”

Redwood Valley

4/20 Comedy Jam with Ngaio Bealum, Shodakai Showroom – Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd 228, Redwood Valley, CA7:30 – 9:00 p.m. See the Facebook event page here. From the organizers:

“And, we are back, with another all new line up of the hottest comics from around the country. This special event will be one for the ages! Doors open at 6:00 and Show starts at 7:30. Come join us for a night of Laughs that you will remember for daze. Pre-sale price $20 general admission $25 at the door. VIP tables $130 on line only.

Headliner Ngaio Bealum- Ngaio Bealum has been a comedian and a cannabis activist for a long long time. He has appeared on all the major networks and was the cannabis expert on the Netflix show “Cooking on High”. He’s opened for Dave Chappelle and was recently seen on Killer Mike’s show on Vice TV. He prefers outdoor cannabis to indoor cannabis. He has a razor sharp wit, an engaging and friendly stage presence and a five star rating on Ticketmaster.”

Fort Bragg

Remember When: An Emerald Triangle Experience, 4:00 pm – 8:30 pm, $100 per ticket and 21 years or older; more details at the eventbrite page here. From the organizers:

“Climb aboard the Historic Skunk Train to the middle of the redwoods where you’ll disembark and enjoy the exquisite Glen Blair Junction. Here you’ll be able to meet and share with some of the world’s best craft cultivators and artisans, beekeepers and regenerative farming experts. Heading into the evening, enjoy the music of Eli Fowler, an amazing Humboldt artist. Continue rocking the redwoods with local favorite and national touring act – Mendo Dope! Come experience Authenticity at its Source….You will be asking your Friends all if they “Remember When”! Note: This event is 21+ only.

Captains Quarters Bud and Breakfast Craft Cannabis Retreat, 533 Fort Bragg, CA, 2 – 3 p.m. From the organizers:

“Celebrate this Historic 420 Moment as they cut the Ribbon in The Captains Quarters as the First Bud and Breakfast Craft Cannabis Retreat In Mendocino County and in Honor of the Medical Proposition and all the Advocates that made it Possible.”