11th Inter-Tribal Environmental Youth Campout in Fort Bragg: Sign-ups open

The full news release from The MLSTEP Inter-Tribal Environmental Youth Campout Planning Team below:

The 11th Inter-Tribal Environmental Youth Campout will be held Tuesday through Friday, June 20-23, 2023 at Noyo-bida Ranch in beautiful Fort Bragg, California. The event provides a safe atmosphere for native youth and is intended to be inclusive of the larger tribal community. All tribes are invited to sponsor native youth and/or families to participate and make the event a success!

Tribal youth will participate in a combination of workshops and presentations including topics on the environment, culture, health and wellness, and education. Fun team- building games and activities will be mixed in throughout the week and provide a great opportunity for native youth to make connections and build relationships.

Tribes interested in signing up for the event or for more information, please contact Potter Valley Tribe at (707) 462-1213 or by email at [email protected] or [email protected] Tribal representatives who would like to participate, provide a workshop or coordinate an activity are invited to attend the planning meetings via Zoom, or at the Potter Valley Tribal Office located at 2251 South State Street, Ukiah CA (or other locations to be announced).

We appreciate your support and look forward to hearing from you.

Regards,

The MLSTEP Inter-Tribal Environmental Youth Campout Planning Team