The Mendocino Setlist: The Sequoia Room reopens in Fort Bragg and this week’s live music calendar

MENDOCINO Co., 3/20/22 – This week is a big week for coastal music fans as one of the area’s most popular music venues reopens after years of closure: the Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co.’s Pub in Fort Bragg. The venue, known for its redwood walls and weekly jazz concerts, closed its doors three years ago, in March 2020, as pandemic-related stay-at-home orders went into effect.

This Saturday, Mar. 25, the Sequoia Room reopens to the public. The first concert will feature Mama Grows Funk, the popular Mendocino funk-soul and R&B band. The band will perform two shows on Saturday, and guests can dance the night away and also enjoy dinner and beverages from the Pub.

The reopening of the Sequoia Room is a partnership between North Coast Brewing Co. and local music promoter Crosstie Productions. Crosstie has produced events that include the Mendocino Film Festival, the Mendocino Music Festival, Caspar Community Wave Up, and more. Crosstie Productions plans to highlight local and regional musicians and also bring comedy shows to the venue.

“We’re excited to bring a variety of talented musicians to entertain our guests,” says general manager Joshua Coate of the Pub at North Coast Brewing Co. “Music brings people together and creates a unique atmosphere to enjoy a pint of our craft beer and delicious food.”

Monday, March 20 Andrew Victor – Tucson-based folk musician Andrew Victor performs tracks from his new album Recovery. 21 and over, 6 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. New Years Eve – New Years Eve will perform as part of the Arena Theater’s 3rd Monday Music series. Local musicians are encouraged to bring their own instruments to also perform as part of the event’s open mic portion. Sign-ups to perform start at 7 p.m. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $5 for musicians, $10 for general admission, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, arenatheater.org.

Wednesday, March 22 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center during lunch. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Small donation required for lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, 6:30-10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, March 23 Jonathan Foster – Folk and Americana singer-songwriter Jonathan Foster performs. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Singer-songwriter Helene Eve performs in Fort Bragg on Friday. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, March 24 Burnt – Burnt performs a psychedelic and soulful blend of reggae, ska, punk, and hip-hop sounds. All ages, 4:30-6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville. Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 5-7:45 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Blü Egyptian – Chico’s own Blü Egyptian performs a diverse mix of funk, bluegrass, reggae, world music, rock, and electronic music. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. DJ Joey D – Dance the night away with DJ Joey D as part of the La Familia Market Lowrider Show After Party. All ages, 9 p.m., no cover, Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Banda Los Recoditos performs on Saturday in Ukiah. (Photo: Daniel Millán Quintero)

Saturday, March 25 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Jimmy Boy Thompson – Slack Tide Café’s On the River music series continues with Mendocino-based singer/songwriter Jimmy Boy Thompson. He performs a mix of indie, rock, and folk. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Mama Grows Funk – Live music returns to the Sequoia Room when Mendocino’s Mama Grows Funk performs funk, soul, Latin and R&B classics. All ages, $25, two shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400. Buy tickets here. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required). 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com. Banda Los Recoditos – One of the most popular Mexican Banda bands, Banda Los Recoditos, will perform. The band topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart with its album ¡Ando Bien Pedo!. Los Parras and Banda Rancho Viejo will also perform. All ages, $60, 6 p.m., Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah. Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Ln., Willits, (707) 459-0895. Buy tickets here. Severance – Local blues and classic rock band Severance performs. 21 and over, no cover, 8 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Road, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108. Donnie – Harmonica player Donnie returns to the Shanachie Pub to jam with local musicians that drop by the show, including Gary Bouley, Jeff Martin, Rasta Sean and Tom G. among others, playing an improvisational variety of Chicago-style Blues, Rock, Funk, Latin & West African music. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Grupo XMG – Cumbia band Grupo XMG performs. All ages, 9 p.m., Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Le Vent du Nord performs on Sunday in Ukiah. (Photo: Annie Diotte)

Sunday, March 26 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com. Le Vent du Nord – Quebec-based progressive francophone folk band Le Vent du Nord performs. The band has won two Juno awards (Canadian Grammys), a Canadian Folk Music Award, and was named Artist of the Year by the North American Folk Alliance. All ages, 2 p.m., $30 in advance, $35 at the door, Ukiah High School, 1000 Low Gap Rd., Ukiah. Buy tickets here. Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com. Paka G – Rasta Americana musician Paka G will perform songs in English and Spanish. He’ll be joined by JahSun. All ages, donation, 3-6 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].