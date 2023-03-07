The Mendocino Setlist: March 6-12

MENDOCINO Co., 3/6/22 – While winter weather still blankets Mendocino County, music lovers have plenty of opportunities to warm up and stay dry with another great week of music.

Two highlights of this week’s Setlist are taking place at the Thirsty Axe in Ukiah. Friday, Mar. 10. The ax-throwing bar turned music venue will welcome Jamaica’s EarthKry, a four-piece roots reggae band that headlines reggae festivals around the world, pulling inspiration from a diverse array of musicians ranging from the Marleys to the Beatles. It’s bound to be a night of dancing and congeniality that only reggae can bring.

Saturday, Mar. 11, the Thirsty Axe welcomes Love Equals Death, the famed Northern California punk and horror rock band that had a cult following in the early 2000s, recording for the Fat Wreck Chords record label and touring nationally as part of the Warped Tour. After internal drama and various line-up changes, the band broke up in 2009. Ten years later, lead singer (and Ukiah resident) Chon Travis has reformed the band. They will perform in Ukiah for the first time in three years. Punk fans young and old won’t want to miss it.

Monday, March 6

Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Jazz Night – The Mendocino Coast Jazz Society presents live local jazz every Monday evening. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651, redwoodeventcenter.com. Jim, Susie and Beth Malcolm – The award-winning Scottish musical family, the Malcolms, performs traditional folk music. All three have won numerous awards; Beth was named the 2022 Scots Singer of the Year. Proceeds benefit the Community Center of Mendocino. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Abalone Hall at Little River Inn, 7901 N. Highway One, Little River. Tickets on sale here.

Wednesday, March 8

Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, 6:30-10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, March 9

Carlos Abdiel & Andrew Loudon – Trumpeter and vocalist Carlos Abdiel and guitarist Andrew Loudon perform at the Willits Farmers Market. All ages, 3-5:30 p.m., free, Little Lake Grange, 291 School St., Willits, (707) 459-9716. Katharine Cole – Country singer-songwriter Katharine Cole, from Hopland, performs. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Fox and Bones performs on Friday, Mar. 10 at the Shanachie Pub. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, March 10

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Jeff Moss – Classic rock singer and guitarist Jeff Moss performs. All ages, 4:30-6:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Fox and Bones – Portland-based duo Fox and Bones performs “energetic offbeat folk with a retro pop-rock bent.” 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Viernes pal Casino – Norteño bands Del Rancho, Oro Norteño and Clave Silva perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., $40, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Tickets on sale here. DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. EarthKry – Roots rock reggae band EarthKry visits Ukiah from their homebase in Kingston, Jamaica, to perform a dance-worthy set of jams. All ages, 9 p.m., $12, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Tickets on sale here.

Love Equals Death performs on Saturday, Mar. 11 at the Thirsty Axe. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, March 11

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 3-6 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5:30-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 East Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com. Dellow – Singer-songwriter Dellow performs original works inspired by Bob Dylan and Tom Waits. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Brian Baudoin – Acoustic country singer and guitarist Brian Baudoin performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108. Love Equals Death – Horror rock band Love Equals Death returns to the stage in Ukiah after a three-year hiatus. Fellow punk rocker bands Grimetime and Flexx Bronco will open. All ages, 9 p.m., $20, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Tickets on sale here.

The Moontricks perform at BACE in Willits on Sunday, Mar. 12. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, March 12

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com. Patrick Ball – Celtic harpist and storyteller Patrick Ball performs an evening of music and ancient Celtic folktales. All ages, 7 p.m., $30, Abalone Hall at Little River Inn, 7901 N. Highway One, Little River. Tickets on sale here. Moontricks – Canadian electro-folk duo the Moontricks performs songs from their new album Currents. Equanimous opens the show. 18 and over, 7 p.m., $35, BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits. Tickets on sale here. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected] The Voice maintains editorial control.