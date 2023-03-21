Call for artists: printmaking submissions wanted for Ukiah art exhibit (press release)

UKIAH, CA., 3/20/23 — The Deep Valley Arts Collective is seeking submissions for its upcoming show “Impressions: A Printmaking Exhibition” to take place May 5 through June 25, 2023 at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah.

Here’s the announcement with details on how to participate:

Deep Valley Arts Collective invites artists to submit their artwork to “Impressions: A Printmaking Exhibition” to be held at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah from May 5 through June 25, 2023.



Based on the principle of transferring images from a matrix onto another surface, printmaking most often involves paper or fabric. Printmaking techniques include, but are not limited to: woodcut, linocut, etching, engraving, lithography, screenprinting, and letterpress.



A jury will review and select the artwork. Applications will be assessed on three criteria: creativity, originality, and the visual/emotional impact of the image.

The exhibition is open to all artists! To submit work please visit www.deepvalleyarts.org/call-for-entry. Deadline for entries is April 16. Applicants will be notified by email beginning April 18.



Pieces chosen for in-person display at Medium Art Gallery in Ukiah have the option to be listed for sale with no commission fee.

● No entry fee, limit three entries per artist.

● Deadline for entries: Sunday, April 16 2023, 11:59PM PDT

● Opening reception: Friday, May 5 2023, 12:00-8:00PM PDT

● Show runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023



Work should be framed with appropriate hardware for hanging or ready to display on a pedestal.



For questions about getting work “hang-ready,” email us at [email protected]. For more information on submitting artwork, visit www.deepvalleyarts.org. MEDIUM Art Gallery is located inside the Pear Tree Center in Ukiah at 522 E. Perkins Street next to Rod’s Shoes.