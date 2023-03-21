Call for artists: printmaking submissions wanted for Ukiah art exhibit (press release)

UKIAH, CA., 3/20/23 — The Deep Valley Arts Collective is seeking submissions for its upcoming show “Impressions: A Printmaking Exhibition” to take place May 5 through June 25, 2023 at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah.
Here’s the announcement with details on how to participate:
Deep Valley Arts Collective invites artists to submit their artwork to “Impressions: A Printmaking Exhibition” to be held at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah from May 5 through June 25, 2023.
Based on the principle of transferring images from a matrix onto another surface, printmaking most often involves paper or fabric. Printmaking techniques include, but are not limited to: woodcut, linocut, etching, engraving, lithography, screenprinting, and letterpress.
A jury will review and select the artwork. Applications will be assessed on three criteria: creativity, originality, and the visual/emotional impact of the image.
The exhibition is open to all artists! To submit work please visit www.deepvalleyarts.org/call-for-entry. Deadline for entries is April 16. Applicants will be notified by email beginning April 18.
Pieces chosen for in-person display at Medium Art Gallery in Ukiah have the option to be listed for sale with no commission fee.
● No entry fee, limit three entries per artist.
● Deadline for entries: Sunday, April 16 2023, 11:59PM PDT
● Opening reception: Friday, May 5 2023, 12:00-8:00PM PDT
● Show runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023
Work should be framed with appropriate hardware for hanging or ready to display on a pedestal.
For questions about getting work “hang-ready,” email us at [email protected]. For more information on submitting artwork, visit www.deepvalleyarts.org. MEDIUM Art Gallery is located inside the Pear Tree Center in Ukiah at 522 E. Perkins Street next to Rod’s Shoes.