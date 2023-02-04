Good Farm Fund grant applications open to Mendocino & Lake Co. farmers until Feb. 15

MENDOCINO Co., 2/4/23 — Know a small farmer that could use some help towards farm repairs or improvements, or wildfire preparation and recovery? Grant applications are being accepted now until February 15, 2023 for the Good Farm Fund annual grant cycle, which has distributed over $250,000 in funds to small farms since 2015.

There are two different grant applications, one for farm grants and another wildfire preparedness and recovery, and you can see more info about the fund, including the list of previous grantees, on the Good Farm Fund website.

Here’s the announcement from the Good Farm Fund, below. You can read more of our reporting on the fund here.:

MENDOCINO COUNTY, 1/31/23 — The Good Farm is now accepting grant applications from farms in Mendocino and Lake counties for this year’s farm grant cycle.

This year’s grant cycle includes farm grants as well as a category for fire preparation and recovery grants. The grants are made possible in large part by community support, donations, and sponsorships from small businesses for the recent 8th annual Winter Feast, a farm-to-table fundraiser in December 2022.

The Good Farm Fund is a community organization dedicated to providing direct support to small farmers in Mendocino and Lake counties, as well as increasing local food access for underserved members of our community. Since 2015, the project has granted over $250,000 to small farms and ranches for critical infrastructure projects. Good Farm Fund also supports the Market Match Program at Mendocino and Lake County farmers markets. The Good Farm Fund is a fiscally sponsored program of North Coast Opportunities, a Community Action Agency serving Lake & Mendocino counties.

Interested applicants can download a copy of the application and guidelines from www.goodfarmfund.org

Applications are due by February 15, 2023. Grant awards will be announced March 15.