Willits’ supercentenarian Edie Ceccarelli will turn 115 on Feb. 5 with a “drive-by parade,” now world’s third oldest person

WILLITS, 1/24/23 — Willits’ own Edie Ceccarelli will be turning 115 on Saturday, February 5, and in what has become a town tradition, her birthday will be celebrated with a “drive-by parade” beginning at 1 p.m. Just last month, Ceccarelli once again made headlines by becoming the oldest person in the United States, and due to the recent passing of 118-year-old Lucile Randon of France, she is now the third oldest person in the world.

Ceccerelli was born in Willits in 1908, one of seven children, and continues to live in the town amongst many relatives and residents whose lives have intersected with hers. Her longevity was recognized with a proclamation by the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors at this week’s meeting (see below), which noted she is “known for her love of dancing, walking, gardening and dedication to the community where she has been actively involved in fundraising, volunteering in the community and has always been ready to help a neighbor in need.”

The drive by birthday parade will occur from 1 – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday February 5, Ceccarelli’s 115th birthday, and the public is invited to drive by along the designated route, which is included in the flyer below. The parade began in 2021, replacing the previous inside birthday celebrations held in earlier years at the Harrah Senior Center in Willits, or at local restaurants. Luckily for everyone, previous years have provided sunny weather for the parades. You can check out one of the videos here, and find our coverage of previous birthday celebrations here.

Those who want to send her a birthday card can send mail to her here:

Edie Ceccarelli, 414 Grove Street, Willits, CA 95490

Here’s the flyer for the event:

Here’s the full proclamation from the Board of Supervisors: