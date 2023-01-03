Adventist Health Ukiah Valley welcomes first new baby of 2023: meet Alani Maribel Garcia!

MENDOCINO Co., 1/3/22 — The first birth at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in 2023 happened just after the New Year arrived, with Alani Maribel Garcia making her debut in the world at 12:58 a.m. to parents Perla Garcia and Alexis Lopez. Like with previous first babies of the year, Adventist Health staff welcomed Alani and family with a gift basket, plus her first box of diapers.

Welcome to our newest neighbor! More details are included in the announcement from Adventist Health:

January 2, 2022 (Ukiah, CA) – While Mendocino County’s first baby of the year waited well until after the fireworks and festivities to make her grand entrance, her arrival was still met with lots of fanfare and excitement both by her parents and the nursing staff at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley’s Family Birth Center. Baby Alani Maribel Garcia was born on January 2, at 12:58 a.m. to proud, first-time parents Perla Garcia and Alexis Lopez from Fort Bragg. Born two weeks earlier than her due date, Baby Alani weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz and 18 inches long. Although her actual due date was not until the middle of January, Garcia said she started feeling contractions early morning on New Year’s Day so they decided to make the drive that morning but Baby Alani did not make her entrance until later the next day.

Baby Alani’s arrival is already special as the first born in her family, but it holds a special meaning for her mom, Perla as her middle name is from her mother who passed away four months ago. “I always knew I was going to name her after my mom. It’s a great way to honor her memory and a great way to welcome this little blessing after the tough year we had.”

The little lady’s arrival just after the holidays also make it extra special as she comes just a week before her mom’s birthday. “She’s the best gift I could ever ask for,” shares Garcia.

As is the tradition, the Labor and Delivery team at the hospital welcomed the first baby of the year with a gift basket complete with a handmade quilt, a stocking fit for the best present ever, a knitted hat, books, the cutest outfits and other baby necessities. The team also gifted Baby Alani her first box of diapers, which she will need a lot of! According to experts, a baby will go through more than 2,000 diapers in their first year.

Taff Cheneweth, Labor and Delivery manager, says it’s a privilege for his team to be part of such a special moment for families. “We are honored that they trust us with their most precious delivery. It brings us so much joy to welcome new lives into this world and be part of growing our community.”

The arrival of the New Year’s baby is a much-anticipated event at the Family Birth Center explains Cheneweth. “Our team works very hard to make their experience meaningful. They spend many months putting together the quilt and other handmade items so our babies know how special and loved they already are. It truly is a labor of love for us,” he adds.

Indeed, it was special and surprisingly easier than she expected, says Garcia of her experience. “I was expecting it to be more challenging and painful, but I was pleasantly surprised. It helped that all of my nurses were amazing. They were very helpful and kept me and baby comfortable.” Mom and baby are doing well and the trio are excited to start the new year as a family.

If trends hold, Baby Alani will be one of an estimated 800 babies that will be delivered at the Family Birth Center this year.

Adventist Health press release