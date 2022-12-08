State Route 128 closed from Navarro west to Route 1 due to flooding

MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — State Route is fully closed between Naravarro and Route 1 due to flooding of the Navarro River, an event which happens nearly every December as winter rains arrive and river levels increase. As of this morning, Caltrans has announced that the road is temporarily closed until waters recede.

Typically, this flooding occurs after the early winter rains, due to the development of a sandbar at the river’s mouth that leads to increases in water levels, flooding the road. When the sandbar is breached, the water typically resides and the road is re-opened. There is no current time estimate available for the road re-opening, and the river is currently forecast to crest early morning on December 11.

The road re-opening will be announced by Caltrans, and we will continue to update this article with any further developments. You can also track the Navarro river levels at this link.

