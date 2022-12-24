Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville

Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.

Around 4 p.m. Dec. 11, deputies were dispatched to the 46000 block of Fox Rock Road near Laytonville to speak with a woman who said that her boyfriend had walked into Laytonville several days prior and never returned. They looked for him in town without any luck.

The couple had been living together in a van, and Tuesday, Dec. 20, deputies were again dispatched to the area where it had been parked to investigate a piece of suspicious clothing found nearby. No significant evidence was located at that time — but they returned the following day with search and rescue and found that leg bone. One day after the leg bone was found, a property owner notified investigators that additional remains had been located.

The missing person investigation is still ongoing, and MCSO has not yet released the missing man’s name. Likewise, the circumstances surrounding the death of the person associated with those remains are still under investigation.

You can read the original press release below: