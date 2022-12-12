It’s been six years! Can you believe it?

MENDOCINO Co., 12/11/22

Dearest readers,

It’s our birthday this fall: we are celebrating six years!

We started The Mendocino Voice in the fall of 2016 because we believed that we could build a sustainable, independent local news organization that served our community — and we hoped we would be able to last six months. We had big dreams, but no experience starting a digital business. But we knew that residents of Mendocino County, from the hills to the county seat, deserved truly accessible and reliable local news, and now we’re celebrating six years in operation.

We are usually too busy reporting the news to take time to thank you for reading, contribution, and ongoing support, but this year we wanted to make sure we took a moment to reflect on our accomplishments and appreciate our readers and advertisers who make it all possible. Since our founding, we’ve written more than 4,000 articles, and grown from two volunteer cofounders to four full-time staff positions, something we could have not imagined when we started.,We couldn’t have done it without you.

This year alone, we’ve been able to continue our critical environment and natural resources reporting, thanks to our Report for America reporter Kate Fishman, who is the only dedicated reporter on this beat on the North Coast. We’ve expanded our fire, food, arts, and culture coverage with correspondent Sarah Stierch — all while continue to bring you essential and timely info on elections, local government, public safety and police, and much more from writers Frank Hartzell and Dave Brooksher, editing from Lin Due, plus columns, contributions, announcements about important local info, and more from many different voices in our community.

We know it’s not an easy economic time for our county, but we still need your help! We depend on the support of readers like you to keep this vital work as we grow to become an essential community news outlet. That’s why I’m excited to share that from now through the end of the year, The Mendocino Voice can raise $34,000 in much-needed funds. Every new donation or membership registration will be doubled by our partner NewsMatch, which supports local community newsrooms across the county.

For a small, independent news organization like us, this is a BIG DEAL! These funds will help us deliver the kind of in-depth journalism you’ve come to expect from us. It’s the kind of reporting that can make a real difference in our community — and it’s worthy of your support.

Please help us continue to serve you with a matched, tax-deductible donation. You can donate here.

Over the next year, we anticipate change and growth. We are so thankful that you have joined us on that journey.

Thanks so much for reading,

Kate Maxwell and entire The Mendocino Voice team