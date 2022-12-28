Highway 1 temporarily closed south of Mendocino due to downed power lines (UPDATED 10:53 A.M.)

WILLITS, 12/28/22 — U.S. Highway 1 is temporarily closed between Mendocino and Little River and north of the Comptche Ukiah Rd. and Highway 1 intersection due to downed power lines. The road is expected to reopen by 5:01 p.m. according to Caltrans District 1.

Caltrans originally posted on social media that Highway 101 was closed north of Willits at 9:24 a.m. At 10:17 a.m., Caltrans District 1 updated its Twitter account to state “Oops! Correction: U.S. 101 is not closed. In fact, it is fully open. Route 1 IS closed near Russian Gulch State Park (PM 53.04) in Mendocino County due to downed power lines.”

A portion of Highway 1 is closed south of Mendocino according to Caltrans Quickmap.

According to Caltrans’ Quickmap tool, there is no closure near Russian Gulch State Park as of 10:50 a.m. The closure remains south of Mendocino near Brewery Gulch Rd and south of Big River.

Follow this article or check http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov or the Caltrans QuickMap app for updates.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

There do not appear to be any outages in the vicinity of the downed lines showing on the PG&E outage map at the time of publication.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.