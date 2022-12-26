Flood watch in place for Mendocino and North Coast as “atmospheric river” brings 4-6 inches of rain in 24-hour forecast

MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/22 – Mendocino County and the North Coast are bracing for an “atmospheric river,” currently expected to arrive on Monday evening with multiple inches of precipitation. High winds are forecast throughout the region, and a flood watch is in effect for Mendocino County until Tuesday morning. Additional rain is predicted later in the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS Eureka has issued a high wind and flood watch in effect for the majority of Mendocino County and the North Coast between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, Dec. 26 – 27. Residents should prepare for multiple inches of rain in less than 24 hours, and for high winds which may result in power outages.
According to NWS, “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and small rivers are possible.” In addition, flooding may continue once the rain has ceased as runoff continues to flow towards low lying areas and rivers. High surf is also expected with waves up to 25 feet.
Motorists throughout the region are encouraged to drive carefully through forested areas throughout northwest California today and tomorrow due to high winds and the risk of fallen trees and limbs in the roadway:
