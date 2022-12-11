Armed robber steals estimated $20K from store in Boonville Friday afternoon

MENDOCINO Co., 12/11/22 — An armed robber allegedly got away with roughly $20,000 from a small market Friday afternoon in the Boonville area of Anderson Valley, according to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery was reported at Mi Esperanza Market, near the corner of Highway 128 and Haehl Street, around 2:35 p.m. Law enforcement was dispatched to the scene around 2:40 p.m., and officers from the California Highway Patrol and California State Parks personnel were first on scene roughly 13 minutes later.

Despite a search of the area, they were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as “possibly an adult male” wearing a facial covering and carrying a handgun near the waistline. Investigators say the individual entered the store and made a hand gesture for the cashier to be silent, then accessed the cash drawer and fled.

Deputies say they have viable leads to follow up on and will not be releasing additional information at this time to protect the integrity of their investigation. The case remains open, however, and anyone who believes they may have relevant information can call MCSO’s tip line at 707-234-2100.