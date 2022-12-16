Amateur meteorologist? Help NWS Eureka improve its Mendocino County weather data

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/14/22 — The National Weather Service in Eureka’s Citizen Science Program is looking for help observing the weather in local communities around Northern California. All you need is an open area to place a rain gauge and availability to take regular observations.

“If you have an interest in weather and would like to help your local community, as well as scientists and others interested in precipitation, then CoCoRaHS [Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network] is for you,” NWS Eureka said in a press release. “It only takes a few minutes a day and gives you the chance to participate in real hands-on science.”

The release went on, “You’ll be amazed at what you learn as you become more aware of the variable weather that impacts you, your neighbors, your state and our entire country.”

If you already have an official rain gauge, all you need to do is take some basic training through PDFs and YouTube and sign up. You can also purchase a gauge for $35 plus shipping or apply to be given one if there are few observers in your area.

Those with questions can email Matthew Kidwell at the NWS in Eureka at [email protected] or call (707) 443-6484 and talk to Matthew Kidwell, Scott Carroll or Ed Swafford.

Read the press release here.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.