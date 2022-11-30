Winter storm forecast for Northern California beginning Wednesday evening

MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/22 — A wintry mix of rain, mountain snow, and high winds is forecast to reach Northern California this evening, which will likely impact roads across the North Coast and could bring the first significant winter precipitation to the area. The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for inland portions of the North Coast, with snowfall possible as low as 1500 feet elevation, and mountainous areas across the northern portion of the state are also expected to get significant snow starting Wednesday evening.

In northern interior Mendocino County, a winter weather advisory is in effect from Wednesday evening until 4 p.m. on Thursday, with the potential for winds up to 45 mph on ridges and seven inches of snow, creating difficult travel conditions. Places at lower elevations are forecast to see up to several inches of rain beginning this evening.

Conditions may vary widely across North Coast microclimates, and on your travel routes, so we’ve included a list of useful resources to keep you updated at the bottom of this article. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

In addition, PG&E is recommending that customers who often experience power outages during weather events prepare for possible blackouts due to the potential for high winds, and is preparing staff to respond to potential outages. “Now is a great time for customers to charge up their cell phones, check flashlights and buy extra batteries, and sign up for alerts on PG&E’s website so you stay informed in case of storm-related power outages,” said Ron Richardson, Regional Vice President for PG&E’s North Coast Division, in a recent press release.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

The following are tips from PG&E for storm safety:

Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002. Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should ensure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on powerlines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.

Customers with standby electric generators should ensure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on powerlines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area. Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.

During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended. Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup. Having a portable charging device helps to keep your cell phone running.

If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup. Having a portable charging device helps to keep your cell phone running. Have fresh drinking water and ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling.

Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling. Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal. Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 8-1-1 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.