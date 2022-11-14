Letter to District 3 constituents for Nov. ’22: Elections, tree mortality, and stream protection

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

I am thankful that both Measure O and P seem to be headed towards victory. Measure O will fund the libraries for both operational and capital improvements. This is an important investment in our communities. Measure P will provide additional funding to our fire departments and provide funding for fire prevention efforts. The passage of these measures will not increase the sales tax but rather redirect the Measure B Mental Health tax.

I am also thankful for the people who run for office, win or lose. To have 8 people running for 3 seats on the Willits Unified School Board is beautiful. I am also thankful that I won in the primary election so my second term will start in January. It is an honor to serve Mendocino County’s 3rd District.

Advertisements

The tree mortality declaration of emergency I sponsored passed. This will help bring attention, resources, and grant possibilities to our region as Lake, Napa, Sonoma have passed similar resolutions. We need to be proactive in dealing with this problem.

I have been working with the Fish and Game Commission, Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Planning and Building to introduce an item to protect stream, riparian, and wetlands. Currently the County has no protections but the County General Plan says that we need to be protecting these resources.

Advertisements

The County is working on a grant for home hardening, defensible spaces, and fuel reduction in the Brooktrails area. The grant is thru FEMA. It is an ambitious endeavor and we will keep our fingers crossed.

Happy Thanksgiving to All!

John