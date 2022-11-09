Initial Mendocino County 2022 election results are in — UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m. — Tonight’s second round of results have been published by the county elections office. The following data includes some ballots cast in person at polling places today. The first round came out at 8:22 p.m., and the second round came out at 10:10 p.m. Mendocino County Registrar Katrina Bartolomie said in an email to The Voice today that results will be updated every two hours. This will be our last election update for tonight, however. Check back mid-day tomorrow for more information on the outcomes! Measure N: property tax supporting the Hopland Fire Protection District (two-thirds vote required) Yes — 57.81% with 148 votes, No — 42.19% with 108 votes Measure O: sales tax supporting the Mendocino County Public Library (majority vote required) Yes — 60.67% with 7,119 votes, No — 39.33% with 4,615 votes Measure P: sales tax supporting essential services including firefighters (majority vote required) Yes — 55.80% with 6,555 votes, No — 44.2% with 5,192 votes Ukiah City Council: (three can win) Susan Sher — 23.72 percent with 854 votes

MENDOCINO Co., 11/8/22 — The preliminary results for Mendocino County’s local elections are in, which include 11,951 ballots submitted out of 52,602 registered voters in the county, which is 22.72% of the total registered voters and is comprised of ballots submitted prior to Election Day. These results do not include any of the ballots from polling stations, which are being brought to the county elections office this evening from around the county.

The total voter turnout will not be available for several days, because ballots postmarked today will continue to be counted by the elections office as they are received until Friday. Additional results will be put out every two hours by the elections office this evening, and then results will continue to be released periodically until the final results are registered, which could be up to several weeks.

Preliminary results in local elections indicate a possible landslide victory for freshman Fort Bragg City Councilmember Jason Godeke. Incumbent appointee Marcia Rafanan and incoming Councilmember Michelle Roberts also have commanding leads. Longtime councilmember Lindy Peters, whose opponent dropped out, has been re-elected to a two-year term.

In Ukiah, first-time councilmember Susan Sher is currently leading the field by more than 100 votes. Incumbent Mari Rodin is close behind at No. 2, and incumbent Juan Orozco is leading Mayor Jim Brown by roughly 40 votes for Third Place. Only three can win.

In the Mendocino Coast Health Care District, James Jade Tippett, Lee Finney and Dawnmarie Risley-Childs appear to be in the lead.

Measure O — a 0.25% sales tax supporting the Mendocino County Public Library, needs a simple majority and is currently ahead by 20 points. Measure P — a 0.25% sales tax supporting fire prevention and other essential services, is also winning by more than 10 points. Measure N, however, a property tax supporting the Hopland Fire Protection District — requires a two-thirds vote and is currently lagging at just 57%

Preliminary results on tax measures:

Measure N: property tax supporting the Hopland Fire Protection District (two-thirds vote required) Yes — 57.26% with 142 votes, No — 42.74% with 106 votes Measure O: sales tax supporting the Mendocino County Public Library (majority vote required) Yes — 60.71% with 7,023 votes, No — 39.29% with 4,545 votes Measure P: sales tax supporting essential services including firefighters (majority vote required) Yes — 55.82% with 6,464 votes, No — 44.18% with 5,117 votes

Ukiah City Council: (three can win) Susan Sher — 23.75 percent with 853 votes

Mari Rodin — 21.94% with 788 votes

Juan Orozco — 20.8% with 747 votes

Jim Brown — 19.71% with 708 votes

Thao Phi — 13.81% with 496 votes

Two-year seat on the Fort Bragg City Council: (one can win) Lindy Peters — 76.31% with 612 votes

Alberto Aldaco (withdrawn) — 23.69 with 190 votes

Mendocino Coast Health Care District: (three can win) James Jade Tippett — 27.29% with 2,325 votes

Lee Finney — 20.31% with 1,731 votes

Dawnmarie Risley-Childs 20.13% with 1,715 votes

Susan Savage — 18.27% with 1,557 votes

John Redding — 14% with 1,193 votes

We recommend checking out CalMatter’s statewide election coverage for California’s statewide measures and offices.

These numbers will be updated every two hours tonight, according to county election officials, but final certification of today’s results typically take up to one month. Check back with The Voice tomorrow morning for current vote tallies!