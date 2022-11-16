California’s new 365-day sport fishing licenses are now available

MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 — Thanks to new legislation, Californian’s can now purchase sport fishing licenses that are good for 365 days, instead of expiring at the end of the year regardless of the purchase date. The bill was initially proposed by the North Coast’s Assemblyman Jim Wood, and signed by Gov. Newsom in October, 2021.

Those new licenses can now be purchased, and starting January 1, 2023, will be good for the remainder of the year — and all licenses purchased after January 1 will be valid for the subsequent 365 days.

You can find more information about the regulations at the California Department of Fish & Wildlife’s sport fishing webpage, and read more about the change in regulations from our previous reporting.

