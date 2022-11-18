Anderson Valley annual toy drive launches

MENDOCINO CO., 11/17/22 — The annual Anderson Valley Toy Drive launched this week. The event, sponsored by the Anderson Valley Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, the Anderson Valley Food Bank, and the Anderson Valley Unity Club will benefit the children of local families needing a little extra help from Santa Claus this year.

Donations of brand new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-12, ranging in price from $10-$15, are being accepted at the following locations now through Sunday, December 4:

Anderson Valley Fire Department, 14281 Highway 128, Boonville

Anderson Valley Market, 14175 Highway 128, Boonville

Farmhouse Mercantile, 14111 Highway 128, Boonville

Lemon’s Philo Market, 8651 Highway 128, Philo

Yorkville Post Office, 25400 Highway 128, Yorkville

The toys will be handed out to children and families at the Anderson Valley Food Bank at the Grange (13850 Highway 128, Philo) on Wednesday, December 7, from 3-6 p.m. For more information, call (707) 895-2017.

Need a little inspiration on what toys to donate? Here’s a list of the hottest toys for kids under $20 this year. Don’t forget to shop locally, when possible!

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

