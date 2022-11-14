Adventist Health starts new solar carport project this month at Howard Memorial

MENDOCINO Co., 11/14/22 — At the beginning of November, a new solar construction project began at Adventist Health Howard Memorial: more than 150 carports which will generate electricity as well as provide shade. The project is expected to take up to six months to complete, and some portions of the parking lot may be restricted to visitors during that time.

October 19, 2022 (Willits, CA) — Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital will soon begin work to install solar electricity generating carports in more than 150 spaces in the front parking lot. This two-phase project will begin the first week of November and will take approximately five to six months.

Visitors to the hospital and clinics may encounter some closed-off sections of the parking lot. To better accommodate patients and visitors with parking sports close the hospital, associates are being encouraged to park as far away from the building as possible. Patient drop-off near the entrance to the Emergency Department will be available.

The work to install solar generating carports with electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations is part of Adventist Health Howard Memorial’s commitment to Planetree; a not-for-profit global healthcare forum that sets the global standard for person-centered health care. In addition to improving the overall experience for our patients and visitors, covered parking with solar electricity generating panels will also reduce the hospital’s carbon footprint.

“We’re excited to launch this project to provide covered, solar-generating carports to our patients, our team and the entire community,” says Stephanie Wheeler, Facility Manager at Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital. “We ask for the public’s patience as we continue to make patient-focused improvements throughout the hospital.”

The project is expected to be completed by May as Howard Memorial looks forward to making a greener impact on the community.

