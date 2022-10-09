Ultralight aircraft crashes down near Tan Oak Park south of Leggett

Update 12:20 p.m. — The personnel are reported to have no injuries, and are in the process of retrieving a trailer in order to move the aircraft from the crash scene, according to scanner traffic.

MENDOCINO Co., 10/9/22 — Emergency crews are responding to reports of a Ultralight crash, in the vicinity of the Empire Camp rest stop near Tan Oak Park, between Laytonville and Leggett on U.S. Highway 101. The crash is reportedly visible from the highway, but the aircraft is located on a hill, about a mile north of Bell Spring Road. Traffic may be slowed in the vicinity, so please take caution.

Fire crews including Leggett Fire and Long Valley Fire as well as medical personnel are on the scene and on way, according to scanner traffic, according to scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol incident page.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.