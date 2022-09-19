Southern Mendocino gets some of NorCal’s highest rainfall in stormy weekend

MENDOCINO Co, 9/19/22 — Mendocino County saw unusual September rain beginning Saturday night and continuing all day Sunday, with some potential rain still to come. Rainfall was also dramatic in other parts of Northern California, including where it stalled wildfires; crews were able to double containment on the Mosquito Fire this weekend.

Near the Mendocino and Sonoma County line, inland areas such as Yorkville saw significant precipitation between 4 a.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, according to rainfall totals shared by National Weather Service Eureka. In forecast discussion, meteorologists said Yorkville in southern Mendocino County had some of the highest rainfall in the region at 3.48 inches.

Totals here were lowest along Mendocino County’s coastline — where even so, totals between .75 and 2 inches of rain were recorded. Find rainfall totals in your town on NWS’ map here.

Advertisements

Precipitation of 1.89 inches was recorded at the Ukiah Municipal Airport, falling just short of the record for the date of 1.91 inches, according to the forecast discussion. No flooding was reported in Mendocino County during this rainfall.

The coming days could bring possible scattered showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday throughout Mendocino County, according to NWS Eureka.

Advertisements

Find the forecast for your specific area here.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.