Overdose education events to take place across Mendocino County in October

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 9/30/22 – October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month — and the time for overdose awareness, education and resources has never been more important in Mendocino County.

Since 2019, Mendocino County has seen an increase in opioid-related overdose deaths. According to the California Department of Public Health, in 2019, the county ranked third in the state and today ranks second, with 25.8 deaths per 100,000 people, even with opioid prescriptions decreasing countywide. The county falls just behind Alpine County.

To support countywide efforts to reduce overdoses and decrease the stigma around substance abuse, NAMI Mendocino is hosting a series of events throughout the county to help save lives. The events include an overview on how to recognize an overdose, how to prevent them, and a celebration of life for those who have died from an overdose. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is a national grassroots mental health organization.

The events will take place 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and are as follows:

10/01 – Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 CA-128, Boonville

10/08 – Gualala Community Center, 47950 Center St, Gualala

10/15 – Fort Bragg Town Hall, 363 N. Main St., Fort Bragg

10/22 – Alex Thomas Plaza, Ukiah, 95482

10/29 – Recreation Grove Park, S. Lenore Ave, Willits

NAMI Mendocino is hosting these events in partnership with the Pinoleville Pomo Nation, Mendocino County Behavioral Health Services, the City of Ukiah, and the Consolidated Tribal Health Project. Learn more at namimendocino.org.

