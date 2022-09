MENDOCINO Co., 9/13/22 — Mendocino County’s fall bounty is celebrated each September at the county fairgrounds in Boonville, with livestock shows, sheepdog trials, apple displays, car shows, the California Wool & Fiber Festival, horse shows, music performances, and more. This year the event is taking place from September 23 – 25; the full schedule and more details are available at the fair’s website.

Mendocino County Fair Parade, photo provided.