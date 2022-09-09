Infant dies of Covid-19 in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 9/8/22 — An infant died of Covid-19 in Mendocino County, health officials announced Wednesday.

The infant was not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, health officials said. Vaccines are available for people 6 months and older, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The infant was the youngest to die of the virus in Mendocino County and brings the total number of county deaths to 135.

County health officials urged people to get vaccinated and updated booster shots when eligible and mask up or social distance in crowded places to protect themselves and those who are not yet eligible for vaccines.

“Covid-19 has become one of the top three leading causes of death in California over the last year,” said Mendocino County Health Officer Andy Coren in a statement. “It affects people of all ages as we see with this tragedy, and there has been an increase in children testing positive over the summer.”

An updated Covid-19 booster that specifically targets the highly contagious Omicron variant, which Coren said in an August 19 health update is the dominant variant in Mendocino County, was authorized by the Federal Drug Administration on Sept. 1. The California Department of Public Health is asking people to check in with their primary care providers to schedule a booster shot.

People 18 years or older are eligible to receive the updated Moderna booster shot and people 12 years or older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.