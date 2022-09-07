Helping students in need: Mendocino College seeks matching contributions to emergency fund

MENDOCINO Co., 9/7/22 — To help students who might be struggling with rent, food, or other payments, Mendocino College operates an emergency grant fund, offering awards of up to $500 emergency grants to help out those in need. Right now, donations to that student emergency fund will be matched by the Redwood Credit Union, and the Mendocino College Foundation is hoping to raise $12,000 in order to add a total of $24,000 to the cause.

A recent survey showed that at least three out of five students are struggling with food or housing, according to a press release from the college. If you want to contribute, go to https://foundation.mendocino.edu/donate/ and choose Student Emergency Fund.

Here’s more details from the Mendocino College Foundation:

REDWOOD CREDIT UNION TO MATCH DONATIONS UP TO $12,000 FOR MENDOCINO COLLEGE STUDENT

EMERGENCY FUND

The Fall 2022 semester is underway at Mendocino College, and students are getting back on track with

education and career prep after an unpredictable few years. With inflation making prices for food, gas,

books and living expenses higher, we know that some students will be struggling to make ends meet.

The Student Emergency Fund is one way we can help them to worry less and study more. Eligible

students are able to receive up to $500 in a one-time emergency grant to stay on track. Thanks to a generous matching gift from Redwood Credit Union, donors to the Mendocino College Student Emergency Fundraiser campaign can double their donation. With our generous community’s

help, the Foundation hopes to turn $12,000 into $24,000 in emergency aid for students in Ukiah,

Lakeport, Willits and Fort Bragg.

In a recent survey, three out of five students reported at least one basic needs insecurity such as food or

housing. We know from hearing directly from students that sometimes one relatively small crisis – a brokedown car, an unexpected medical bill, a change in housing circumstances – can derail the best laid plans. And with the cost of everything going up, students have less wiggle room to address these setbacks, so minor things can become major ones.

Any contribution made to this campaign will be matched dollar for dollar by Redwood Credit Union.

Your donation could mean the difference between a student dropping out or continuing on their path

toward their certificate or degree. Visit foundation.mendocino.edu/donate and choose Student

Emergency Fund. Thank you for your support.