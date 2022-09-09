Fire crews responding to “Shamrock” fire near Laytonville, now at 3 – 5 acres (updated 7:15 pm)

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.: The situational awareness warning issued earlier by the Sheriff’s Office has now been called off. Fire crews will remain on the scene building containment lines.

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.: Forward progress has been stopped on the Shamrock Fire, and air resources are being released. Fire crews will remain on the scene.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: An air response and ground response including Cal Fire and local fire crews from around the county are at the scene of the Shamrock Fire. An evacuation warning may be issued for residents in areas south of the ranch but so far only a “situational awareness” order has gone out.

You can watch the plane and helicopter traffic on flightradar24.com, and the fire is visible on the “Black Oak” camera on the alertwildfire.org network.

When evacuations are issued or road closures put in place, Mendocino County will update that information at mendoready.org.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.: The fire is now reported to be three to fire acres in size, and additional resources are being called to the scene. The fire is burning in grassland and oak that turns into timberland, and may be growing towards the southeast in the direct of the Cherry Creek subdivision. It is unclear at this time whether structures are currently threatened; the fire may have begun as a structure fire but that has not been officially confirmed. No evacuation warnings have been issued at this time.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/8/22 — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire growing at a moderate rate of spread south of Laytonville near Shamrock Ranch, called the Shamrock fire. The fire is currently less than one quarter acre in size and no structures are threatened.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert asking for situational awareness; please avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.