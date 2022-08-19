Preliminary candidate list for November election released

Candidate filing for the Nov. 8 election in Mendocino County has closed and the county elections office released a preliminary list of candidates running for several city and county seats.

Eleven people filed to run for the four seats up for grabs in Fort Bragg’s city council election. Councilman Lindy Peters was the only incumbent to file for reelection in Fort Bragg.

Two incumbents in Point Arena, Councilmembers Barbara Burkey and Anna Dobbins, filed for reelection in the city council race. Three seats are up for grabs; City Clerk Paul Anderson previously told The Voice if the city does not get enough candidates, the two who filed will be appointed and will appoint a third councilmember. The decision to appoint Burkey and Dobbins must be made by Aug. 25, according to the official candidate list provided by the county elections office.

Three incumbents in Ukiah filed for reelection to city council, including Mayor Jim Brown and Councilmembers Juan Orozco and Mari Rodin. Two other candidates filed to run for one of three seats up for reelection.

The two incumbents in Willits whose seats were up for reelection filed. Larry Stranske and Greta Kanne will be appointed instead of formally elected.

Out of 72 special districts, 37 are proceeding directly to appointment due to lack of candidates.

For a list of candidates running for community service, fire protection, county water, school and other special districts, refer to the preliminary candidate list compiled by the county election office below.

Note: Lucy Peterson covers local government and policy for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Peterson’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact Peterson at lucy@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-5291. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.