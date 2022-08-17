North Coast facing red flag warning, heat advisory and statewide flex alert for Wednesday, August 17

MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/22 — A red flag warning and heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka for portions of the interior North Coast on Wednesday, August 17, as high temperatures and erratic winds are expected, which in combination the current dry conditions could lead to increased wildfire risks. The red flag warning is currently in effect beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until 11 p.m. NWS has also issued a hazardous weather alert forecasting a high potential for thunderstorms on Wednesday evening in eastern Humboldt, Del Norte, and northeastern Mendocino County, which could increase risky fire conditions.

The heat advisory began this morning, and is effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in interior Mendocino County as well as Lake County and southern Trinity County could reach up to 110 degrees, and residents should take caution to stay hydrated and protect against the heat. Temperatures in Ukiah reached a record breaking 108 degrees today, according to NWS, breaking the previous record of 106 degrees set in 1920. You can see the NWS forecast for your specific area here.

Due to the high temperatures across the state, the California Independent System Operator, which maintains the statewide power grid, has issued a flex alert for Wednesday, in anticipation of additional power use and strain on the grid, and has asked customers to minimize power during peak hours between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. You can read the full statement here. As of Tuesday evening, there were no anticipated planned power outages announced in the PG&E weather forecast, which provides information about possible electric shutoffs during the upcoming week.

The Mendocino County Air Quality District has also issued an alert warning that reduced air quality and smokey conditions may be ongoing through at least Friday — you can read more details about that in our earlier article.

If you haven’t prepared your emergency go bag for a wildfire or signed up for notifications for a planned power outage, now’s a good time! You can check our our emergency guide here, and some tips about making sure you’re notified for any planned power outages due to wildfire risks.

Here’s tips on how to protect yourself during the heat, followed by some information about air quality:

Heat stroke and exhaustion symptoms Symptoms What to do Heat Exhaustion – Heavy sweating

– Cold, pale, clammy skin

– Fast, weak pulse

– Nausea or vomiting

– Muscle cramps

– Tiredness or weakness

– Dizziness

– Headache

– Fainting – Move to a cool place

– Loosen your clothes

– Put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool bath

– Sip water



Get medical help right away if:



– You are throwing up

– Your symptoms get worse

– Your symptoms last longer than one hour Heat Stroke – High body temperature (103℉ or higher)

– Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

– Fast, strong pulse

– Headache

– Dizziness

– Nausea

– Confusion

– Fainting – Call 911 immediately

– Move person to a cooler place

– Help lower temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

– Do NOT give the person anything to drink

Here’s some additional information about how to check the air quality near you, and tips for dealing with wildfire smoke: