Forward progress stopped on “Old Fire” near Talmage; evacuation warning downgraded (updated 5 p.m.)

Update 5 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office has downgraded the evacuation warning on the Old Fire to a “situational awareness warning,” as of 4:50 p.m. Fire crews have made good progress but are likely to remain on the scene for several hours doing “mop up,” so please take caution if driving in the vicinity.

Update 3:30 p.m. — Forward progress has been stopped on the Old Fire, although the evacuation warning remains in place, according to scanner traffic. “It looks pretty good down there,” according to reports from pilots on the scanner. Smoke is still visible but is likely due to the involvement of structures.

Update 3:20 p.m. — An air response is currently underway, and the fire is now approximately two acres in size, according to scanner traffic.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/28/22 — Fire crews are on the scene of the “Old Fire,” a wildfire in the Talmage area that is approximately one acre in size and growing at a moderate rate of spread, according to scanner traffic, with one structure involved. The fire is located near Yokayo Tribe Ranch Road*, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office have issued an evacuation warning for those in the area, to be prepared to leave if conditions change:

Evacuation Warning: Wildfire in the Talmage area, Yokayo Ranch Road Area*, Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible. Please avoid the area, Emergency crews need access, DO NOT BLOCK THE ROAD. Only call 9 1 1 for emergencies. We will publish more information including evacuation zone maps and social media updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available.

MCSO has also issued a Nixle alert asking for situational awareness for people in the area; please avoid the area if possible:

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Talmage area, near Yokayo Ranch Road*, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available.

*Editor’s note: We have confirmed with MCSO that this also refers to Yokayo Tribe Ranch Road.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.