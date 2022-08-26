Fire crews responding to Redwood Valley wildfire, “West IC”

MENDOCINO Co., 8/26/22 — Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire approximately 1/4 acre in size, with a slow rate of spread, in the Redwood Valley area near the 9000 block of West Road, being referred to as the West fire. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert asking for people nearby:

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Redwood Valley area, near 9000 Block of West Rd, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available.

Traffic may be impacted nearby and road closures may go into effect at West Road and Laughlin, as well as at Road N, so please avoid the area if possible.

The fire is described as a grass fire located under oak trees, and crews on the scene are on the lookout for potential spotting and threat to nearby structures, according to scanner traffic.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.