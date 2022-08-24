Fire crews quickly halt wildfire near Highway 101 and Nelson Ranch Road in Ukiah (updated 12:45 p.m.)

Update 12:45 p.m.: All lanes have been re-opened, according to CalTrans.

Update 12:15 p.m.: One of the southbound lanes on Highway 101 south of Ukiah is temporarily closed as fire crews continue mopping up the small wildfire, and so traffic is likely to be delayed, according to CalTrans. Please take caution if driving in the area.

Update 11 a.m.: Traffic may be impacted on Highway 101 as fire crews respond to the Nelson incident, so drivers should take caution. One lane may be shut down midway up Burke Hill to allow better access to the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/24/22 — Forward progress has been stopped and fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire reported to be on the westside of U.S. Highway 101 near Nelson Ranch Road in the Ukiah area. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert asking those in the area to maintain situational awareness, and to avoid the area if possible. However, additional resources are being cancelled due to the progress made on the fire.

The fire is approximately 1/4 acre in size and burning in oak woodlands, and smoke is visible from the highway, according to scanner traffic.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.