Town Hall with District 3 Supervisor on August 4

MENDOCINO Co., 7/29/22 — Do you have questions about what’s happening with the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors? District 3 Supervisor John Haschak is holding a virtual town hall on Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m. Residents are invited to attend to hear updates and bring their concerns about local issues.
Here’s the announcement:
Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, 7 PM
Join Zoom Meeting:
http://tinyurl.com/Haschak-Town-Hall-8-4-22
Or email [email protected] or call (707)
459-1493 for other options to join this meeting
The public is invited to ask questions and comment in dialog with Third District Supervisor John Haschak on issues facing our community and the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors.
Among the topics: * Fire safety; * Proposed new ¼ cent sales tax; * Proposed groundwater management ordinance; * County budget; and * New County CEO; plus your own concerns!