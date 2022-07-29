Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens hosts 29th annual Art in the Gardens event August 6 & 7

MENDOCINO Co., 7/29/22 — The 29th annual “Art in the Gardens” event is happening during the first weekend in August, and will include a number of workshops, live performances, more than 50 vendors, food, and the many blooming local plants at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. The event will take place August 6 – 7, and the schedule and ticket information is available at www.gardenbythesea.org/aig.

Here’s the announcement:

29th ANNIVERSARY OF ART IN THE GARDENS

A celebration of creative expression and blooms

FORT BRAGG, CA—July 27, 2022—Celebrate art and community amongst the summer blooms at the 29th annual Art in the Gardens. Festivities will take place at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7. There will be live music, more than 50 art vendors, food, and drinks on the Event Lawn. Musical acts include The Real Sarahs with Alex de Grassi, Mama Grows Funk, New Nashville West, and Moon Rabbit. Not to mention, the Perennial Garden will be at its peak and the dahlias are spectacular this time of year!

There will also be a variety of opportunities on August 5, 6, and 7 for you to get creative and nurture your inner artist including Paper Collage, Pine Needle Basketry, Paint & Sip, and Kids Acrylic Painting. For a more exclusive experience, tickets are available for the “Summer Soirée” on August 5 with hors d’oeuvres, craft cocktails, wine, and beer amongst the evening glory of the perennials.

Advanced tickets are strongly recommended (required for workshops and Soirée) and parking is limited so please plan to carpool. Event tickets are available online – Adult tickets are $25, juniors age 6 – 14 are $15, kids age 5 and under are free. Members of the Gardens can purchase discounted event tickets at $15 each. Proceeds from this spectacular event will directly benefit the non-profit botanical garden. Check www.gardenbythesea.org/aig for ticket information and to see the full schedule of Art in the Gardens activities.

Don’t miss this classic summer festival… join us the first weekend of August for a celebration of creative expression at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens.