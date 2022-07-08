Sheriff’s Office announces “alert cancelled” for Grove Fire in Redwood Valley (updated 11:45 pm)

UPDATE 11:45 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office has called off the “situational awareness” alert for the Grove Fire, although residents are asked to continue to use caution in the area as fire personnel are still in the vicinity. “The incident has been resolved and the alert is now cancelled,” the latest Nixle states.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m. — The evacuation warning for the Drive Fire has been lifted by MCSO, although people should maintain situation awareness as fire crews continue to work on the fire.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. — Forward progress has primarily been stopped, according to scanner traffic, and resources are now being released from the Grove Fire.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m. — The Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for the vicinity of the Grove Fire and Redwood Valley residents to be prepared to evacuated if needed. A Nixle alert has been issued and you can read it here — residents should be prepared to leave if conditions seem unsafe, and others should avoid the area to let people leave and allow emergency responders to access the scene.

Fire crews have also requested additional resources from surrounding fire crews.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/8/22 — Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the Redwood Valley area near West Road and Road K, and an air response is also underway. The fire is being called the “Grove Fire.”

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is requesting residents and those in the area maintain situational awareness and has sent out a Nixle alert, but there are no evacuation warnings at this time. The full Nixle alert is here.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available, and the county will update with emergency information at mendoready.org.