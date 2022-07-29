Early-morning Ukiah fire kills one

Ukiah Valley Fire Authority crews responded to a fire at Redwood Manor Apartments, Unit 28 around 5:11 A.M. this morning. Three family members, a 40-year-old father and his 13-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, had escaped the fire, though they were transported to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to the Ukiah Police Department. A 41-year-old woman reported to be seven months pregnant was found deceased on scene.

The fire damaged several neighboring apartments, but UPD does not believe it was suspicious in nature. The woman’s death is being investigated, but is also not believed to be suspicious. UPD has not released any names or details as the fire is still under investigation.

UPD and UVFA expressed “their appreciation to the outside agencies, residents, and bystanders who were cooperative and assisted on scene.”

County residents can sign up with Everbridge for alerts about fires and other emergencies.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

