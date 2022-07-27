43-year-old Stockton pedestrian killed by vehicle on 101

Redwood Valley, 7/27/22 — A driver in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse fatally struck a 43-year-old walking on Highway 101 near West Road at approximately 4 A.M., according to the CHP, which has not yet released the victim’s name. The driver, a 50-year-old Redwood Valley resident, immediately stopped and called 911.

According to the CHP, there’s no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing. The Voice will update as more information becomes available.

The CHP has asked those with information about the incident to call their Ukiah office at (707) 467-4420.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.