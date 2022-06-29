Round Valley Blackberry Festival launches fundraiser for event’s return this August

MENDOCINO Co., 6/28/22 — The Round Valley Blackberry Festival is planned to return for the 39th years this August 21 and 22 in Covelo, but organizers have launched a fundraiser to assist with the costs of planning and hosting the volunteer run event.

Like many local events, the Blackberry Festival was cancelled in 2021 due to public health concerns. “Last year the festival was canceled a week ahead of schedule because of pandemic requirements. We had expenses but no income. Our reserves have run low,” organizers wrote in a post. The GoFundMe will go towards expenses including “insurance, festival permits, mobile restrooms, renovation and maintenance of the festival site, and lots of other small things that cost money and without them it is impossible to hold an event.”

The fundraiser is being hosted at this GoFundMe site and has a goal of $5,000. “We wish to continue and hold the festival with no entrance fee, open and available to the whole community,” the organizers noted.

Here’s the flyer:

Round Valley Blackberry Festival flyer 2022