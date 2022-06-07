Mendocino County Election 2022: How and where to vote this Tuesday

MENDOCINO Co., 6/6/22 — The redistricting process — which happens every ten years to remain consistent with census data — made only slight changes in Mendocino County. But one of the biggest changes in Tuesday’s primary election from previous cycles is the mail-in ballot, which the California legislature made permanent after seeing record success in mail-in voting during the 2020 general election and the 2021 gubernatorial recall election. Each registered voter in the county should have received a ballot in the mail, which they can choose to return by mail, at a secure dropbox or in person at a polling station.

Eligible voters who are not yet registered can register at polling locations on Election Day and cast their ballots by 8 p.m. These votes will be counted once their registration is processed. If there was a problem with your ballot, you can also address this requesting a provisional ballot at a local polling station (see below).

For more information about the candidates, you can check out information in the sample ballot, and read our coverage of the campaigns this spring. We’ll be updating you starting Tuesday evening when the initial results are released.

Polling Locations — open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7

Ukiah Area

Thurston Auto Plaza — 2800 N State St., Ukiah

New Life Community Church — 750 Yosemite Dr., Ukiah

The Donovan Room, Sheriff’s Department — 951 Low Gap Rd., Ukiah (new location)

Ukiah Senior Center, Bartlett Hall — 495 Leslie St., Ukiah

Saint Mary’s Church, Parish Hall — 900 S. Oak St., Ukiah

Redwood and Potter Valleys

Training Center — 8207 East Rd., Redwood Valley (new location)

Potter Valley High School Multi-Purpose Room — 10401 Main St., Potter Valley

Willits Area

Brooktrails Community Center — 24860 Birch St., Willits

Willits Community Center — 111 E Commercial St., Willits

North Coast

C.V. Starr Center — 300 S. Lincoln St., Fort Bragg

FB Veterans Memorial Bldg — 360 N. Harrison St., Fort Bragg

Caspar Community Center — 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar

Mendocino Fire Meeting Room — 44700 Little Lake Rd., Mendocino

North County

Laytonville Lions Fire Hall — 44920 Willis Ave., Laytonville

Round Valley Justice Court — 76270 Grange St., Covelo (drop off only)

Anderson Valley and South Coast

Mendocino County Fairgrounds Dining Room — Boonville

Little River Inn Abalone Room — 7901 Hwy 1, Little River

Chapel of the Redwoods — 31201 Comptche Ukiah Rd., Comptche

Veteran’s Memorial Bldg — 451 School St., Point Arena

Community Center Main Hall — 47950 Center St., Gualala

South County

Hopland Fire Department — 21 Felix Creek Rd., Hopland

Ballot Drop Box Locations

City of Willits, 111 E. Commercial St

City of Fort Bragg, 419 N. Franklin St.

City of Point Arena, 451 School St.

Mendocino Co Admin Bldg, 501 Low Gap Rd., Ukiah

City of Ukiah, 300 Seminary Ave.

Mendocino Co. Fairgrounds Office, 14400 Hwy 128, Boonville