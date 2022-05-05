We’re hiring! Help grow the future of local news in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 5/4/22 — The Mendocino Voice is looking for an enterprising, community-focused Managing Editor. You are an energetic, experienced journalist who combines strong news judgment and quick decision-making skills with the management and coaching chops needed to lead a growing team of reporters, beginning with two Report for America fellows, and a handful of freelancers.

Initially, you will be responsible for producing daily breaking news—often writing it yourself during fire and flood season. And as time allows, you’ll add in high-impact enterprise journalism that finds useful solutions and makes people’s lives better. You should be familiar with using audience data to inform news coverage decisions, while developing content with depth and reach through a digital lens. You should be willing to manage the production of (and, if necessary write) newsletters, social media and other editorial products.

Over time, as our team grows, the managing editor will also work with staff to identify potential opportunities to expand coverage and launch new products, including identifying potential grants and collaborations, community engagement opportunities, and tech improvements. We are seeking a candidate who is excited about driving long-term growth and sustainability in a rural region eager for more equitable and quality community-centered coverage.

The Mendocino Voice is an independent online news outlet founded in 2016, and the primary news source for Mendocino County, a large rural county in Northern CA stretching from the wealthy, touristy coastal town of Mendocino to Ukiah, the county seat located inland on 101, with a range of forest and farmland in between. Our biggest issues are environmental—fire, floods, drought—issues on which our community of loggers, cannabis farmers, tribal nation citizens, crafters and urban escapees can be quite divided.

Our approach is community-centric, and we aim to make it even more so through a return to in-person events and other interactive community engagement efforts.

This is a full-time, salaried, exempt position offered at a salary minimum of $65K and above, depending on experience. We offer a reimbursement for gas and stipend for home office and health expenses, and two weeks PTO to start. Currently most staff work remotely, but live in the county, and we are resuming regular in-person staff meetings as safety permits.

The Mendocino Voice is an equal opportunity employer and people from historically underserved communities are strongly encouraged to apply. We also welcome applications from candidates who may not fit into what we’ve described above or who have relevant skills not included. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself or get in touch with any questions.We will begin reviewing applications as we receive them, but we will continue to consider candidates as long as the posting remains live.

Qualifications:

Five years experience as a working journalist, with at least two years as an editor, management and training experienced preferred

Reporting and editing clips that demonstrate sharp news skills and meaningful journalistic impact

Familiarity with WordPress

Highly organized and detail-oriented with a proven ability to effectively juggle multiple tasks

Demonstrated success working in a deadline-driven environment

Commitment to community-centered reporting

Proficiency with analytics and audience engagement tools

A passion for identifying, training, coaching and elevating talented journalists

Candidates should have a driver’s license and a car, and must be authorized to work in the U.S

Pluses:

Ability to speak Spanish

Experience living in a rural area, preference for local candidates or those willing to relocate to within the county

Commitment of at least two years, desire to drive long-term growth and sustainability

To apply:

Send a cover letter, resume, 3 references and 6-10 clips with the subject line “editor position” to [email protected]