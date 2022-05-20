Coastal power outage impacts more than 11,000 customers￼

MENDOCINO Co., 5/19/22 — A power outage along the Mendocino Coast has affected more than 11,000 customers, according to the PG&E power outage map, and crews are at the scene now. PG&E is currently estimating that power will be restored to most areas between 7:30 and 8 p.m., and no official information has been provided as to the cause of the outage.

Information is being updated on the PG&E power outage map, and you can sign up for notifications for your specific address. We’ll update as more information becomes available.