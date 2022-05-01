Benefit for Ukraine happening in Mendocino May 1

MENDOCINO Co., 5/1/22 — Today, in Mendocino there will be an benefit event in Mendocino Rotary Park supporting the people of Ukraine, taking place from 2 – 6 p.m. The benefit will include a number of local bands, a silent auction, and food and beverages, and is organized by the Mendocino Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club of Mendocino and Mendocino Café.
Here’s the announcement from the organizers:
Stand With Ukraine
A Community Benefit to Aid the People of Ukraine
Sponsored by the Mendocino Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club of Mendocino and Mendocino Café.
Sunday, May 1 | 2–6 p.m. | MENDOCINO ROTARY PARK
LANSING AND MAIN STREETS IN MENDOCINO
Food · Drink · Music · Silent Auction
For more information or to volunteer to help, call Meredith Smith at 707.937.2422