Benefit for Ukraine happening in Mendocino May 1

MENDOCINO Co., 5/1/22 — Today, in Mendocino there will be an benefit event in Mendocino Rotary Park supporting the people of Ukraine, taking place from 2 – 6 p.m. The benefit will include a number of local bands, a silent auction, and food and beverages, and is organized by the Mendocino Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club of Mendocino and Mendocino Café.

Here’s the announcement from the organizers:

Stand With Ukraine

A Community Benefit to Aid the People of Ukraine

Sponsored by the Mendocino Rotary Foundation, Rotary Club of Mendocino and Mendocino Café.

Sunday, May 1 | 2–6 p.m. | MENDOCINO ROTARY PARK

LANSING AND MAIN STREETS IN MENDOCINO

Food · Drink · Music · Silent Auction

For more information or to volunteer to help, call Meredith Smith at 707.937.2422

Flyer for the benefit in Mendocino on May 1, 2022