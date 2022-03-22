Office of Education hosting job fair to fill 50 open positions at school districts in Mendocino and Lake counties

UKIAH, 3/22/22 — School districts in Mendocino and Lake counties have more than 50 open positions right now, so the Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is hosting a job fair this weekend in Ukiah. Employers are hiring educators as well as other professionals like bus drivers, school healthcare workers, bookkeepers and office assistants. Job seekers are encouraged to bring extra copies of their resume, as well as documentation of any relevant credentials or licensing, letters of recommendation and academic transcripts, if applicable, to the MCOE’s Cedar Building, 2240 Old River Road in Ukiah from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 26. For more information, check out the original press release included below:

Mendocino County Superintendent of Schools Michelle Hutchins said, “When we talk about jobs in education, most of us think of teaching. The truth is education requires a whole host of people doing all sorts of jobs to provide students with the support they need to succeed. If you’re looking for work and like the idea of helping children, consider working in education.”

In education, there are two main employee classifications: classified staff and certificated staff. Classified employees fill a variety of roles such as accounting, payroll, food service, bus drivers, and clerical support staff that do not require a teaching credential. Certificated staff such as teachers, administrators, and academic counselors must have specific credentials and sometimes additional licenses, training, or degrees.

At the upcoming job fair, open positions include both certificated and classified options, ranging from educators, administrators, and facilities specialists to school health care workers. The fair will also feature programs designed to provide training, coaching, mentorship, and affordable certification pathways for new teachers.

Teaching positions typically require a bachelor’s degree and a teaching credential. Emergency permits are available that allow people to be the teacher of record while completing the requirements of a full credential.