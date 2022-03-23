Adventist Health holding career fairs for Mendocino County hospitals

By |
More

From left, Bob Beehler, Adventist Health mergers and acquisitions executive; Jason Wells, president of Adventist Health hospitals in Mendocino County; Judy Leach, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast administrator; Dr. William Miller, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast chief of staff and medical officer; Jessica Grinberg, Mendocino Coast Health Care District Board Chair; and Kira Rafanan, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Human Performance manager, helped unveil one of the new signs on the hospital campus in Fort Bragg.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/23/22 — There are a number of local job openings in health care right now, and Adventist Health will be holding a series of career fairs to help connect job seekers with current opportunities. The events will be held on different days at each of the three Adventist Health hospitals in Mendocino County, and include both clinical and non-clinical positions. The first event is taking place this week on Thursday, March 27 at the Mendocino Coast hospital, with the following events in Willits on April 6, and Ukiah on April 21.

Here’s the details from Adventist Health:

March 18, 2022 (UKIAH, CA) – Adventist Health will be hosting three career fairs throughout Mendocino County  to help the organization fill many clinical and non-clinical positions available currently. The organization will be  looking for mission-minded community members to join their teams at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort  Bragg, Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits, and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in Ukiah on the  dates and times below: 

Advertisements

Thursday, March 24 / 12:00–5:00 p.m. 

Adventist Health Mendocino Coast 

Advertisements

700 River Drive, Fort Bragg 

Wednesday, April 6 / 12:00–5:00 p.m. 

Adventist Health Howard Memorial 

1 Marcela Drive, Willits 

Thursday, April 21 / 12:00–5:00 p.m. 

Advertisements

Ukiah Valley Conference Center 

200 S. School Street, Ukiah 

Adventist Health offers competitive wages, exceptional benefits and a connection to purpose. As the organization  continues to build careers around inspiring patients in their health, wholeness and hope, these career fairs are  hoped to connect community members with a career path in health care, close to home. 

Advertisements

Career fair attendees are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. 

For more information on job opportunities, please contact Jolee White (707-963-6588, [email protected]) or visit  www.adventisthealth.org/careers. 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.