Adventist Health holding career fairs for Mendocino County hospitals

MENDOCINO Co., 3/23/22 — There are a number of local job openings in health care right now, and Adventist Health will be holding a series of career fairs to help connect job seekers with current opportunities. The events will be held on different days at each of the three Adventist Health hospitals in Mendocino County, and include both clinical and non-clinical positions. The first event is taking place this week on Thursday, March 27 at the Mendocino Coast hospital, with the following events in Willits on April 6, and Ukiah on April 21.

Here’s the details from Adventist Health:

March 18, 2022 (UKIAH, CA) – Adventist Health will be hosting three career fairs throughout Mendocino County to help the organization fill many clinical and non-clinical positions available currently. The organization will be looking for mission-minded community members to join their teams at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits, and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in Ukiah on the dates and times below:

Thursday, March 24 / 12:00–5:00 p.m.

Adventist Health Mendocino Coast

700 River Drive, Fort Bragg

Wednesday, April 6 / 12:00–5:00 p.m.

Adventist Health Howard Memorial

1 Marcela Drive, Willits

Thursday, April 21 / 12:00–5:00 p.m.

Ukiah Valley Conference Center

200 S. School Street, Ukiah

Adventist Health offers competitive wages, exceptional benefits and a connection to purpose. As the organization continues to build careers around inspiring patients in their health, wholeness and hope, these career fairs are hoped to connect community members with a career path in health care, close to home.

Career fair attendees are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

For more information on job opportunities, please contact Jolee White (707-963-6588, [email protected]) or visit www.adventisthealth.org/careers.

